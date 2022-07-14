Juvenile arrested in connection with neighbor dispute turned shooting in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a juvenile has been arrested in connection with a shooting Tuesday night in the east valley that stemmed from an argument between neighbors.

According to police, the incident took place in the 4700 block of Monterrey Avenue, near Flamingo Road and Mountain Vista Street, around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

In a news release, police said that a person had called into dispatch to report an individual had been shot at the address. Arriving officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced deceased on scene, according to police.

Police said at the time that a 2-year-old girl, believed to be the victim’s daughter, was also shot. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the investigation indicated that the victim was involved in an argument with his neighbors entering his property without permission. During the argument, according to police, a juvenile took out a firearm and shot at the victim, striking him multiple times.

The juvenile fled the scene but was taken into custody by responding patrol units without incident. He was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center for open murder.

The identity of the victim, as well as his cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, Contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

