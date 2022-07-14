July 23 will be Nevada’s most ‘perfect day’ of 2022, website says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Using historical weather data, an online website says that Nevada will see its most “perfect day of the year” later this month.

According to a news release, website FamilyDestinationsGuide.com analyzed 36 years worth of weather data across the country to pinpoint the exact day each state can expect to experience the most perfect day of the year.

The analysis, according to the website, was based on the following factors:

date with the most predicted sunshine;

date with the best temperature;

the longest day of the year.

As a result of the study, it was determined that the Silver State will see its most “perfect day of the year” on Saturday, July 23.

According to the website, July 23 is an average of the following data: the date with the most predicted sunshine: July 1; the date with the best temperature: Sept. 15; and finally, the longest day of the year: June 21.

The website notes that different locations will experience their most perfect days on different dates, as Arizona, for example, will reportedly see its most perfect day on Aug. 4 while Hawaii will experience its most ideal day on Aug. 24.

The website created an interactive map to show the exact day for each state:

