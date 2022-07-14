Formula One “experience” set to appear near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Formula One “experience” will appear near the Las Vegas Strip as a new tourist attraction, according to a Clark County official.

The experience is set to come at the site of the pits and paddocks off Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. Formula One just purchased 39 acres for race support.

“Formula One has determined to make a full time commitment here. The area that will be the pits during the race will actually be a Formula One experience during the other 11 months of the year,” said Chair Jim Gibson of the Clark County Commission, who also sits on the LVCVA Board.

Fans are buzzing with excitement with what a experience could hold, hoping for racing simulators, merchandise stores, interactive experiences, museums, go kart racing, and a bar to exclusively watch F1 races.

FOX5 reached out to F1 for more information. “We are about 8 weeks away from having plans finalized at this point. I would be more than happy to share things with you once we’ve confirmed everything within that space,” said Dennis LaFontaine with the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in an email reply.

The highly-anticipated race is already expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to the Entertainment Capital of the World. Gibson and other tourism officials hope it ushers in a new wave of international travel that has been revving to return since the pandemic.

“That will do an awful lot to open up international travel all by itself. It’s an incredible opportunity for us to showcase what’s in Las Vegas. But it’s also a lot of work to make sure that the asphalt is what is required in those areas, the infrastructure work has been done,” he said.

The race is set to appear Thanksgiving weekend of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.