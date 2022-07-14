Forecast Outlook 7/14/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Temperatures remain above average through the weekend with monsoon moisture staying with us across Southern Nevada. Chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through early next week.

The humidity is rising across the Valley this morning as more moisture is moving in. Thursday will provide us with the best chance for afternoon and early evening scattered showers and thunderstorms. Along with locally heavy downpours, gusty wind, thunder and lightning will be a concern around any storms that develop. The forecast high in Las Vegas is 107°. Keep in mind with outflow winds we could have sudden gusts 30-40 MPH.

The humidity will stick around this weekend with high temperatures holding in the 105° to 110° range Friday through Sunday. Each day will have the chance for a few pop-up storms, especially over the higher terrain, so keep an eye on the sky, especially during the afternoon hours.

Slight storm chances will continue Monday and Tuesday before drier air looks to work back in Wednesday and Thursday next week.

