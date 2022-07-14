CCSD updates its COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The first day of school is just 25 days out and CCSD is gearing up for another year of class during another COVID surge.

There will be a major change this year - distance learning will no longer be a fallback if cases climb. Instead, the Nevada Learning Academy will offer a limited amount of spots for distance learning to families who opt-in.

CCSD has new guidelines on how it will handle and maintain health and safety protocols.

Under low levels of transmission, there are no more than 10 cases per 100,000 people within Clark County.

Medium or moderate levels of transmission are 10 to 50 cases per 100,000 people and high transmission is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10% or higher.

For the upcoming school year which begins in August, CCSD will not implement restrictions on outdoor activities no matter what the transmission levels, but CCSD will require the equipment to be sanitized if there is a high transmission.

Also, students and teachers who are involved with sports, will not have to take a COVID-19 test

but if transmission levels are high, CCSD will require morning elementary ceremonies to be held outdoors or in individual classrooms.

No matter what the community transmission level, CCSD will offer the test-to-stay program for staff and students who are exposed to people who have tested positive.

If the transmission is high, CCSD will require 5-10% of its staff to test weekly through randomized testing who are not up to date on their COVID vaccinations but even if the transmission is low, CCSD will require seating charts for the classroom and for breakfast and lunch.

People who have been identified as “high risk” by risk management of being in contact with someone who tested positive, will be required to wear an N95 mask.

There is still a hotline, called COVID central, that students and parents can call to report exposures or positive COVID results.

You can call (702) 799-4322 from 8 to 4 Monday through Friday.

Now CCSD will also bring back the Emocha Health app where teachers and staff will have to log daily symptoms, exposures and positive COVID results.

