What areas of Las Vegas are hottest? RTC looking for volunteers to map urban heat island

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The RTC is looking for volunteers to drive around town and take temperature readings. It’s part of the RTC’s push to keep bus riders cool in the extreme Las Vegas heat.

“Well, you can see I’m sweating, so it is very hot, very hot,” Ryan Beverly told FOX5 while waiting for a bus downtown. Beverly rides the bus nearly every day to get to work and other places. Sometimes, he has no choice but to sit at the bus stop and wait in the direct sun.

“Sometimes that can get tough,” Beverly explained.

Tuesday afternoon, Beverly and dozens of other riders filled out a survey on how the heat impacts them and how the RTC can help them stay cool.

“We have one of the hottest climates, one of the fastest-warming climates in the country,” stated Paul Gully, Senior Regional Planner for RTC of Southern NV. Gully said mitigating the impacts of extreme heat is a matter of public health.

“Locally, numbers have spiked when it comes to ER visits and hospitalizations, fatalities due to heat,” Gully contended.

To help better understand what areas of Metro Las Vegas are most impacted, the RTC is taking part in the 2022 NOAA Urban Heat Island Mapping Campaign.

“NOAA is actually going to be sending us temperature sensors that will be mounted to cars. Volunteers will drive with the temperature sensor and the sensor will be capturing temperature data every second,” Gully revealed.

Previous heat mapping of Las Vegas has shown temperatures are 1-7 degrees hotter in the city’s urban core.

“Buildings, roadways, other infrastructure kinds of attract heat and retain it and then readmit it over the course of a day,” Gully clarified.

RTC rider Shaun Eddy says he wouldn’t mind more trees to provide shade near his bus stops but when temps are 110+, he says going inside or getting on the bus are the only ways to really beat the heat.

“This is a concrete town. You can plant all you want. It is still going to be hot here,” Eddy asserted.

The city of Las Vegas has also pledged to take on the urban heat island effect. They plan to plant 60,000 trees over the next 30 years to provide shade and bring temps down.

If you would like to volunteer with RTC’s Urban Heat Mapping Project, you can earn up to $90 in gift cards. You can find details and sign-up information here.

