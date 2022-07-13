Shake Shack to open North Las Vegas location with drive-thru

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas residents craving Shake Shack’s burgers, cheese fries or milkshakes will soon have a shorter drive to satisfy their cravings.

The restaurant chain is set to open a new location near W. Craig Road and Camino al Norte, according to signage in the area and plans filed with the city of North Las Vegas.

Plans for the restaurant indicate it will be 3,305 square feet and include a drive-thru. It indicates that the eatery will be open approximately 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The new North Las Vegas location will mark Shake Shack’s seventh Southern Nevada restaurant, as the eatery currently has five locations throughout the valley and a sixth inside Harry Reid International.

No information on an expected opening date has been provided.

