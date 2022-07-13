REPORTS: 2 Vegas Golden Knights players traded to Carolina Hurricanes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights are making moves on the first day of free agency. There are multiple national reports the team has traded away Max Paciorietty and Dylan Coghlan to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Future considerations are the return for cap reason. And it’s Dylan Coghlan — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 13, 2022

The move was necessary for Las Vegas to stay salary cap compliant - according to hockey insider Darren Dreger.

Confirming Pacioretty and Coughlin to Carolina. Move necessary for Vegas to be cap compliant. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

Pacioretty spent 4 years here with the Golden Knights. He had 19 goals over 39 games last season.

