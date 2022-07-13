Advertisement

REPORTS: 2 Vegas Golden Knights players traded to Carolina Hurricanes

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty watches his goal during the second period of an...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty watches his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:33 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights are making moves on the first day of free agency. There are multiple national reports the team has traded away Max Paciorietty and Dylan Coghlan to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The move was necessary for Las Vegas to stay salary cap compliant - according to hockey insider Darren Dreger.

Pacioretty spent 4 years here with the Golden Knights. He had 19 goals over 39 games last season.

