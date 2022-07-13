Reno: The fastest warming city in the U.S.?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - By now we’ve gotten used to hearing the whole world is warming. What you may not know is; it’s getting hotter faster here than perhaps anywhere else in the U.S.

According to the non-profit Climate Center, Reno’s summertime temperatures are averaging 10.9 degrees warmer than they were in 1970. That puts us at the top of the list, the fastest warming city in the country.

State Climatologist Steph McAfee says she isn’t surprised and we shouldn’t be either.

”We love lists,” she says, ”but sometimes they can hide some complications.”

According to McAfee, the list, and our position on it, may be skewed by the fact that it was a relatively cool period during the early 70s when this study began, and the location of our official recording station has moved a bit.

That said, regardless of our ranking, there’s no denying the trend. In fact, the whole western U.S. is warming faster, almost twice as fast as any other region.

But why is it particularly notable here? Take a look around. Compare the town we saw in 1970 with what we see now.

“The growth of the city also makes the city warmer,” says McAfee. “This is something we call the urban heat island.”

That’s all that asphalt and concrete covering an increasing share of our valley’s surface. It absorbs heat, warming our surroundings.

“Plus, in some places more hard surfaces means less vegetation. So maybe less shade, less wet soils that the water is evaporating from cooling off the air around you.”

What can be done, aside from doing what we can about climate change? Continue planting trees while remaining water wise as much as possible. Greenery and shade always helps. Lighter colored pavement and smarter roofing materials would also help.

But, inevitably she says, the trend will continue and we need to be aware of its impacts on our health.

“Either immediate health issues; someone having heat exhaustion or heat stroke, maybe if they are outside working during the hot part of the day. But that long term heat can also exacerbate other health issues.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.