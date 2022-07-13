Advertisement

Police arrest 12-year-old accused of striking another boy with machete

Your top local headlines for July 13, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:14 AM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 12-year-old after he allegedly struck another boy with a machete.

The incident happened back on June 23 in Kalihi when police said the 14-year-old male victim sustained serious injuries.

The 12-year-old suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

He now faces an assault charge.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shake Shack North Las Vegas rendering
Shake Shack to open North Las Vegas location with drive-thru
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
Southern Nevada Health District located at 280 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107.
SNHD investigating 6 probable monkeypox cases in Clark County
The founder of an Aiken nonprofit says for-profit businesses aren’t the only ones hurting in...
Las Vegas police launch back-to-school drive for Southern Nevada students
Former Las Vegas strip club building goes up in flames
Crazy Horse Too strip club to be demolished by Las Vegas officials after string of fires