Nevada State Police investigate deadly single vehicle crash near US95 at mile marker 126

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police (NSP) are investigating a single vehicle crash that left the driver dead Tuesday afternoon on the US95, just north of mile marker 126.

When officers arrived, it was determined that a tan Chevy Tahoe was traveling southbound on US95. Witnesses stated the vehicle failed to maintain its marked travel lane multiple times and traveled into the left dirt shoulder.

Police say the driver steered back across the two southbound lanes but then abruptly steered the vehicle back towards the center median causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times.

After it came to a rest, the car burst into flames with the driver still inside according to the news release. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives are not able to confirm the identity due to the nature of the crash, however, they believe the driver is an adult man.

NSP currently has the far-left travel lane on the northbound and southbound side shut down while police conduct an investigation.

NSP says expect delays Tuesday evening.

