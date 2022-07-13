MGM, MLB Players Association enter marketing partnership

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Major League Baseball has not landed a team in Las Vegas yet, but a new partnership could mean more professional baseball players in Las Vegas.

MGM announced a partnership with MLB Inc. Tuesday. MLB Inc. is the business arm of the players association.

“This new partnership strengthens our commitment to the sport of baseball in the U.S. and around the globe,” said Lance Evans, Senior Vice President of Sports & Sponsorships, MGM Resorts. “We welcome the opportunity to host MLB Players at our world-class resorts and create unique player experiences for our valued MGM Rewards members.”

The partnership gives MGM branding and marketing rights. In the new partnership MGM resorts, including in Las Vegas, will serve as host locations for MLB player-related events.

“This collaboration reinforces the importance of leveraging players to facilitate marketing initiatives,” Chief Operating Officer of the Major League Baseball Players Association Xavier D. James said.

Las Vegas is a location the Oakland Athletics are pursuing as a new home. However, the last several weeks Oakland has made steps forward on a proposed waterfront ballpark in the Bay Area.

“I think eventually we’ll have a baseball team,” Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson said.

Gibson said in recent years, he signed a non-disclosure agreement related to discussions with another MLB team that had serious interest in the valley.

Gibson said there won’t be a big public funding deal but believes that’s not something Vegas needs anymore as a proven destination.

“I think right now people should not be counting on us making major contributions to entice major sports things to come here,” Gibson said. “We’ll do the right thing when the time is right.”

In June, the New York Post reported MLB is willing to waive the relocation fee for the A’s if the team moves to Las Vegas, which is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

