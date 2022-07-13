Las Vegas police launch back-to-school drive for Southern Nevada students

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation and the LVMPD Office of Community Engagement have launched their back-to-school drive for Southern Nevada students.

According to a news release, the groups hope to raise enough funds to buy more than 12,000 backpacks and essential school supplies for valley students in need.

For every $15 donation, a local student not only gets a backpack and supplies, but also a hygiene kit, the release says.

You can also sponsor ten students for $150 or an entire classroom for $450 or an entire classroom for $450.00.

Officials say the backpacks and essential school supplies will be distributed from all 10 area commands to at-risk children in their corresponding neighborhoods during August.

”The Back-to-School drive is designed to help alleviate the worries of those family experiencing financial hardships,” said Tom Kovach, Executive Director of the LVMPD Foundation. “So many students in the community need help returning to the classroom with confidence by having the supplies they need. The Back-to-School drive helps promote positive connections with law enforcement while setting up our students for a successful school year. "

If you would like to make a donation, text BACKPACK to (725)-217-1807

