Heavy police presence in Southeast valley neighborhood near Flamingo, Mountain Vista

Heavy police presence in Southeast valley neighborhood near Flamingo, Mountain Vista
Heavy police presence in Southeast valley neighborhood near Flamingo, Mountain Vista(Kirk McLemore/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:17 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County Park police set up a large presence of officers in a neighborhood near Flamingo and Mountain Vista in the Southeast valley Tuesday night.

A FOX5 photographer captured police officers knocking on doors in the neighborhood and an air unit above shining its light in the area.

Heavy police presence in Southeast valley neighborhood near Flamingo, Mountain Vista
Heavy police presence in Southeast valley neighborhood near Flamingo, Mountain Vista(Kirk McLemore/FOX5)
Heavy police presence in Southeast valley neighborhood near Flamingo, Mountain Vista
Heavy police presence in Southeast valley neighborhood near Flamingo, Mountain Vista(Kirk McLemore/FOX5)
Heavy police presence in Southeast valley neighborhood near Flamingo, Mountain Vista
Heavy police presence in Southeast valley neighborhood near Flamingo, Mountain Vista(Kirk McLemore/FOX5)
Heavy police presence in Southeast valley neighborhood near Flamingo, Mountain Vista
Heavy police presence in Southeast valley neighborhood near Flamingo, Mountain Vista(Kirk McLemore/FOX5)

At this time, police have not confirmed why they are on the scene and who they could be looking for.

Stay with FOX5 as this story develops.

