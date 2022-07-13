Forecast Outlook- 7/13/2022

Temperatures remain above average through the weekend with monsoon moisture staying with us across Southern Nevada. This will keep the chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through early next week.

We’ve got a few showers and storms popping up over our local mountains Wednesday afternoon. Those will be settling down tonight with warm overnight temperatures. We’ll see lows stay in the 80s for Thursday morning.

Some more moisture on Thursday will provide a better chance for afternoon and early evening scattered showers and thunderstorms. Along with locally heavy downpours, gusty wind and lightning will be a concern around any storms that develop. The forecast high in Las Vegas is 106°.

Some humidity will stick around this weekend with high temperatures holding in the 105° to 110° range Friday through Sunday. Each day will have the chance for a few pop-up storms, so keep an eye on the sky, especially during the afternoon hours. Slight storm chances will continue Monday and Tuesday before drier air looks to work back in Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.