Crazy Horse Too strip club to be demolished by Las Vegas officials after string of fires

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A famed Las Vegas strip club will be demolished after it suffered a string of fires over the past month.

Crazy Horse Too, located at 2476 Industrial Road just west of the Las Vegas Strip, will be demolished by the City of Las Vegas after code enforcement officials were on site on Monday and Tuesday. City of Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke said a demolition notice was issued June 30.

“City staff are in the process of obtaining bids to demolish the buildings, bids are expected returned to the city next week,” Radke said in an email. “If the city ends up demolishing the property the costs would be reimbursed to the city by the property owner.”

Crazy Horse Too has suffered three separate fires in five weeks. On June 5 around 3 a.m., the property suffered a two-alarm fire that badly damaged the building, including a roof collapse. On June 16, there was a minor fire that was out within minutes, Radke said.

Then, on July 9 around 7 a.m., there was another structure fire reported at the diner directly connected to the strip club. A construction worker in the area hypothesized that squatters may be the cause of the recent fires at the property.

