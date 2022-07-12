Advertisement

Spirit announces nonstop service between Las Vegas and San Antonio

Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, will be providing daily service...
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Spirit Airlines on Tuesday announced that it would begin daily, nonstop service between Las Vegas and San Antonio.

According to a news release, starting Nov. 17, Spirit will offer service between Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International and San Antonio International Airport (SAT).

The flights will be offered daily, according to the release.

San Antonio will be the fourth Texas airport that thte airline serves, adding to its operations in Austin (AUS), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), and Houston (IAH).

“Spirit coming to San Antonio International Airport gives our community more family-friendly travel options. They can enjoy the sites and sounds of Las Vegas and have a fun time enjoying all Orlando has to offer,” said Jesus H. Saenz, Director of Airports at the San Antonio Airport System. “Also, more people in Florida and Nevada can come and see how special San Antonio is – with cheaper fares that are too good to pass up. It’s a win-win because it’s making traveling to far destinations more accessible.”

