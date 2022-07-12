6 people injured after explosion at Boulder City manufacturing facility

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An explosion happened near the southbound US 95 freeway in Boulder City just before 9:30 a.m. on July 11.

It happened at a polymer concrete business.

Hazmat and the Henderson fire department were on the scene, as well as local law enforcement

“Initially we didn’t go in,” said Deputy fire chief for Boulder City fire department Greg Chesser. “We just surveyed until we had enough personal here. Once we did, we had a hazmat team go in, They were able to size up the situation and then from there, We were able to go into a side door and knock the fire down.”

Chesser said 6 people were injured.

One of those six suffered from significant burns due to the explosion and only two people were transported to the hospital.

“The initial had some burns,” said Chesser. “Another victim had some minor chemical burn on their arm. everyone else was really minor just from the concussion.”

Chesser said there was significant damage to the building from the explosion.

“All the walls are blown out, all the windows are blown out, even on the opposite side where the administrative section is, all the ceilings are down so it was a pretty massive explosion,” said Chesser.

The Boulder City fire department said there is some chemical residue left inside of the building and they do not know the cause of this incident as it is still under investigation.

