Silverton hotel-casino in Las Vegas to undergo $45M renovation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Silverton hotel-casino in Las Vegas announced Tuesday that the property will undergo a complete $45 million “reimagining.”

As part of the renovation, the Silverton says it will feature 300 “rustic-luxe” guest rooms and suites with three distinct “design stories,” each with its “own curated style, decor and spirit”:

Cowboy Kitsch Collection – rooms featuring a quirky blend of rustic chic with tasteful modern accents

Rustic Modern Collection – rooms featuring natural, aged, and weathered furnishings, with the sense of natural warmth of the outdoors

Livin’ Lodge Collection – rooms inspired by the elegant Rockies glam design and the legendary cattle baron homes found in the West.

The property says the designs were inspired by its sister property Hotel Drover, a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel, which opened to national acclaim in 2021 in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

“This is more than a room remodel,” Silverton CEO Craig Cavileer said. “This was an opportunity to creatively reinvent our entire hotel operation in Las Vegas. While we are keeping aspects of our lodge theme that our guests have enjoyed over the years, our new rooms and suites will envelop our guests in a new spirit of rustic elegance, providing a unique Las Vegas hotel experience.”

To prepare for the extensive renovation, Silverton said in a news release that the hotel and adjacent Sway pool deck will be out of service beginning in early August and scheduled to reopen in early 2023. However, the entire resort – including the casino, restaurants, aquarium, Veil Pavilion, Johnny Rockets, Starbucks and Bass Pro Shops – will remain open during the hotel and pool renovation.

The project is expected to cost $45 million to complete.

