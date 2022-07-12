Security upgrades at Las Vegas high school expected to cost $26M

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following a series of violent events at Las Vegas-area high schools during the 2021-22 school year, Clark County School District decided to implement new security measures including the upgrading of security cameras and school infrastructure such as a single entry to the school.

The school district entered a contract to make these upgrades to Eldorado High School in the east valley at an estimated $26 million.

The figures are detailed in the agenda of Thursday’s CCSD Board of Trustees meeting. The trustees are expected to review security upgrade contracts for two schools: Eldorado and Clark High School.

CCSD’s Facilities Division entered into a contract with Roche Constructors on June 2 to make the security upgrades to Eldorado. The district estimates the cost for the upgrades to be $26,275,700.

In contrast, the upgrades for Clark High School, in contract with Able Integrated Solutions LLC, are estimated at $99,970. While exact costs are not provided, Clark is expected to get similar upgrades to Eldorado including more security cameras, a single-point entry to the school and additional fencing.

The school district said upgrade costs will vary from school to school.

“Each school community has unique needs based on current infrastructure,” the district said in an emailed statement. “To provide security enhancements, aging infrastructure must also be repaired or replaced in order to support the security technology.”

In both updates to the board, the district said the security upgrades are “a life safety necessity for added protection of students and staff.”

CCSD said it couldn’t discuss the specifics about the upgrades being made in order to keep the school community safe.

“Security experts advise keeping exact procedures confidential to prevent people from planning ways to circumvent the security measures (NRS 388.259),” CCSD said in a statement. “While we would like to disclose security details so that our parents, students, and staff members feel more assured, doing so would allow those who intend to cause harm an advantage.”

Trustees will discuss the contracts at Thursday’s board meeting, which is set for 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.