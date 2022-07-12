Report says Las Vegas Valley apartments rents are starting to slow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A report released this week is giving some welcome news to those who rent apartments. According to the report released by the Nevada State Apartment Association, rents in Southern Nevada are starting to slow.

In a news release, NVSAA said apartment rents are beginning to decelerate and suggests “this historic run of rent growth is unlikely to continue.”

The report shows Southern Nevada apartment rents growing by 11.2% through the end of the second quarter of 2022 compared to one year earlier. Asking rents during the second quarter averaged $1,480 per month, up from $1,322 one year earlier, according to the data.

“Rents are expected to moderate this year as vacancy rises from the all-time low set in 2021,” said NVSAA Interim Executive Director Susy Vasquez. “Las Vegas continues to attract new residents with its affordable cost of living compared to other western markets, especially California. Local rents are still lower than the national average apartment rent of about $1,640 per month during the second quarter.”

Vasquez added that local apartment vacancy rates remain solid, with the average vacancy rate during the second quarter of 2022 at 6.7%, up 2.4% from the same time in 2021.

As of the second quarter, according to NVSAA, about 7,400 apartment units were under construction, which will expand existing apartment inventory by more than 4% once complete. The group says the bulk of the new developments are in Henderson and Summerlin.

While affordable housing continues to be an issue in Nevada and nationwide, Vasquez noted in the release that local rents are increasing about half as fast as they were one year ago.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.