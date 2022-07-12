Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in June

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Las Vegas police say a woman who was hit by a car in June has died.

Breeonne Lambey, a 27-year-old woman, succumbed to her injuries on June 24, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), Lambey was crossing outside of an implied crosswalk on Martin Avenue and Fort Apache Road around 8:25 p.m. on June 13. A Chrysler Sebring, heading north on Fort Apache, collided with Lambey while she was crossing.

LVMPD says the driver of the Chrysler remained on the scene of the collision. The collision is currently under investigation by LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.

