Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in June

Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)(FOX5)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:44 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Las Vegas police say a woman who was hit by a car in June has died.

Breeonne Lambey, a 27-year-old woman, succumbed to her injuries on June 24, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), Lambey was crossing outside of an implied crosswalk on Martin Avenue and Fort Apache Road around 8:25 p.m. on June 13. A Chrysler Sebring, heading north on Fort Apache, collided with Lambey while she was crossing.

LVMPD says the driver of the Chrysler remained on the scene of the collision. The collision is currently under investigation by LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eldorado High School exterior
Security upgrades at Las Vegas high school expected to cost $26M
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Healthy Nevada bighorn sheep shipped to Utah to help bolster population
Healthy Nevada bighorn sheep shipped to Utah to help bolster population
Healthy Nevada bighorn sheep shipped to Utah to help bolster population
Healthy Nevada sheep shipped to Utah to bolster bighorn population