OSHA: Boulder City based company cited for safety concerns before explosion

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After an explosion injuring six workers at Armorock’s Boulder City plant on Monday, FOX5 has learned OSHA, the government agency charged with investigating workplace safety, is no stranger to the company.

Armorock LLC manufactures concrete polymer manholes and other wastewater management structures and has about 100 employees at their Boulder City, Sulphur Springs, Texas, and Plant City, Florida facilities.

According to a press release by the US Department of Labor, in January, a worker in Texas suffered serious internal injuries because Armorock ignored machine safety procedures. OSHA wants the company to pay $400,000 in fines after he was struck by a large mold. OSHA found that the company had failed to install machine guards that would have prevented the accident. Federal investigators allege that a similar incident had occurred on the same platform less than a year earlier.

“Armorock LLC’s willingness to ignore hazards that previously caused a worker’s injury is difficult to understand,” said OSHA Area Director Basil Singh.

This is a list of the company’s OSHA violations in the last five years.

At the Boulder City location, the company was cited for a 2019 incident when an employee’s thumb was severed.

A former employee spoke to FOX5 on the condition of anonymity. The employee shared he left the company because he didn’t feel safe and was “surprised no one got killed.” His biggest concern was a lack of ventilation while working inside with dangerous chemicals.

In December, the Boulder City plant received five serious violations and $25,000 in fines from OSHA, two for failing to provide “respiratory protection.”

FOX5 reached out to Armorock asking about Monday’s incident and their safety record and received the following statement:

We are saddened by the incident that took place today. Safety is our number one priority as a company, and we pray for the speedy and full recovery of our employee still in the hospital. We care about the welfare of our team members, and do not know exactly what occurred at this time. We are fully cooperating with OSHA and all investigative teams to get to the bottom of this… violations from our Texas facility have been addressed and corrected.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.