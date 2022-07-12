Nevada State Police investigates fatal crash Tuesday morning near Primm

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police on Tuesday morning investigated a fatal crash in Primm.

According to authorities, the crash occurred on the Interstate 15 near Mile Marker 2.

All southbound lanes are shut down and the northbound lanes are using the shoulder.

Authorities advise to avoid the area and expect delays while they investigate.

