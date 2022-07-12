Judge: Blood alcohol tests allowed as evidence in ex-Raider Ruggs’ DUI case

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A judge will allow blood alcohol tests as evidence against a former Las Vegas Raider accused of killing a woman in a DUI crash.

Former NFL first-round pick Henry Ruggs was charged in a deadly DUI crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her pet dog, Max, in November.

On Tuesday, the defense argued whether police had probable cause for a warrant against Ruggs following the crash. The warrant was issued around 5 a.m., according to lawyers, and the crash had happened hours earlier.

Judge Ann Zimmerman ruled that blood alcohol tests will be permitted as evidence in the case after Ruggs’ legal team had tried to throw that evidence out.

A preliminary hearing for Ruggs was set for September.

