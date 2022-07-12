Advertisement

Fox 5 Vegas presents the Supply Our Students Drive

SOS KVVU
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:28 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Join FOX5 and our Take 5 To Care partners as we help supply students in Southern Nevada for the 2022-2023 school year.

Drop off supplies between July 13th and July 29th during normal business hours.

OR DONATE LIVE ON-AIR!

KVVU FOX5 will broadcast LIVE from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. the following days:

  • Wednesday, July 27: Subaru Of Las Vegas, 6455 Roy Horn Way
  • Thursday, July 28: Desert Springs Hospital, 2075 E. Flamingo Road
  • Friday, July 29: FOX5 Studios, 25 TV5 Drive in Henderson
KVVU

