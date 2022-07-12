Forecast Outlook 7/12/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Brace yourselves for the hottest temperatures of the year over the next few days.

After hitting 111 Monday we’re keeping the heat rolling Tuesday.

Expect another day with temperatures right around 111 degrees. High pressure over the four corners is amplifying allowing for the temperatures to rise. Wind speeds will reach 15-25 MPH through the afternoon & evening. A few isolated showers will take place to the east of us, meaning gusty outflow winds are not out of the question.

A better opportunity for the monsoon to push back into our area will occur the second half of the week. The challenge for potential rain in southern Nevada for the second half of the week will be the dry conditions in the lower levels of the atmosphere making it difficult for rain to reach the Valley floor.

Right now we have a slight chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms Thursday, Friday and Saturday with the best chances over our local mountain’s. Temperatures will over right around 110 through the week and into the weekend.

