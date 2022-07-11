Las Vegas police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspects
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:02 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people accused in a robbery Saturday night.
According to police, the incident happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday at a business in the 3200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.
Las Vegas police said the male suspect produced a firearm during the robbery and stole merchandise before they fled the scene.
Police shared the below video of the pair:
