Las Vegas police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people accused in a robbery Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday at a business in the 3200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Anyone with any information is urged to call @LVMPDRobbery at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact @CrimeStoppersNV. pic.twitter.com/MjoSWwbWNu — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 11, 2022

Las Vegas police said the male suspect produced a firearm during the robbery and stole merchandise before they fled the scene.

Police shared the below video of the pair:

