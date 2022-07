LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sir Elton John is coming back to Vegas.

The iconic performer will take over Allegiant Stadium in November as part of his “last-ever” North American tour.

Sir Elton will perform on Nov. 1 during the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. Tickets will go on sale Monday, July 18 at 10 a.m.

@eltonofficial is bringing his last-ever North American tour to Las Vegas on November 1. Don’t miss this rock legend on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour! Get your tickets Monday, July 18 at 10 AM! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/msVWnfuTD4 — Allegiant Stadium (@AllegiantStadm) July 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.