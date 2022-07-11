12-year-old NLV girl traveled abroad for cancer treatment, stuck in Germany

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Time is running out for a North Las Vega girl battling an aggressive form of bone cancer, she traveled to abroad for treatment but due to unforeseen circumstances she’s now stuck in Germany struggling to find a way home.

12-year-old Viktoria Salazar has been a competitive cheerleader since she was 4. The most recent team was Las Vegas Empire.

On May 10th, 2021, she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma. Doctors found cancer in her right leg, it eventually spread to her lungs.

After nine months of chemotherapy and two lung surgeries, one in March and one in February of this year her mother, Yarelli Acosta, said she was supposed to be on maintenance chemotherapy. But that day never came.

Viktoria’s leg started to hurt again. Her oncologist at UCLA said the cancer was back in her fibula and her lungs.

Since chemotherapy would only buy Viktoria time, Acosta found a doctor in Germany who performs the specialized treatment.

“I sent the information to this doctor he said get her here. Like I can do this- she will be fine she’ll be in remission. Those were his words she’ll be in remission,” Acosta said.

Viktoria had a body scan done before heading to Germany- Acosta wanted to make sure she was clear to make the travel.

Viktoria and Acosta arrived in Berghausen, Germany. They waited two weeks to see the doctor. A day before she was admitted Viktoria had a seizure. She was intubated and flown to Munich.

Since Viktoria was in Munich at a different hospital, the doctor they flew there for couldn’t perform his treatment outside of his hospital in Giessen.

“I was angry, I was sad, disappointed, disappointed at myself too because we were so far,” Acosta said.

Viktoria has to travel back to the states with an oxygen tank. But due to her state, airlines are asking a physician fly with her.

“So it’s like we’re trying but there’s nobody that we know that has a international insurance for this kind of situation. The only way is a medical flight and a medical flight is 250,000 euros. And I was like – where am I going to get that money? You know it’s like this is going to be impossible right?”

Acosta is pleading for a physician who is internationally insured accompany them back to the states, or someone willing to lend a private plane.

You can contact her at here.

