1 person injured after explosion at Boulder City commercial facility

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities say one person was injured after an explosion Monday morning at a commercial facility in Boulder City.

According to Boulder City spokeswoman Lisa LaPlant, police and fire crews responded to an explosion at a commercial facility at 14555 S. US-95.

There is currently a small fire at the facility and the building has been evacuated.

Initial reports say one person has minor injuries, according to LaPlant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

