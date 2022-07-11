1 person injured after explosion at Boulder City commercial facility
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:15 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities say one person was injured after an explosion Monday morning at a commercial facility in Boulder City.
According to Boulder City spokeswoman Lisa LaPlant, police and fire crews responded to an explosion at a commercial facility at 14555 S. US-95.
There is currently a small fire at the facility and the building has been evacuated.
Initial reports say one person has minor injuries, according to LaPlant.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
