Local abortion fund helping more women from other states

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Wild West Access Fund is a nonprofit organization in the valley helping women cover expenses related to an abortion in Nevada-- a procedure that is still legal in the Silver State.

The volunteers who run the organization told FOX5 that they are now helping more out-of-state travelers.

“Prior to the Dobbs decision day, we were seeing a traveler maybe once every three weeks, maybe once a month,” said Macy Haverda, Board President of the fund.

After the overturn of Roe V. Wade, it is a different picture. Haverda said, out of the ten women they are currently helping, “three or four” of the patients are from out-of-state.

“We are definitely watching an uptick,” said Haverda.

She said they are also being overloaded with volunteer applications since the landmark decision was reversed. The group is asking applicants to be patient as they vet and screen the hundreds of interested volunteers.

“It’s all, all a lot at the same time,” she said.

Meanwhile, she said the increasing number of donations they are also seeing will continue to further their mission.

“For the most part we are funding pledges to people,” said Haverda. “So somebody will call us and say that they have an appointment, it’s gonna cost them $600. We have a conversation with them, and they kind of tell us, ya know, I can probably find $200 or $300, but I really need help with that last hundred.”

She said the nonprofit organization was first established in September of 2021.

“For example like in Nevada, Medicaid does not cover most abortion care,” she said. “Until it becomes something that is attainable for most people, it’s something we will continue to provide.”

