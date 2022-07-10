Forecast Outlook-7/10/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Daytime temperature continue to trend upward the next few days as an area of high pressure continues to build.

Our forecast high for Sunday is 109 degrees. Compared to a year ago, that high feels cool.

Last year on July 10th we hit 117 degrees establishing a new record high.

The hot conditions will continue through Tuesday.

By then the monsoon signature starts moving in.

Whether we get any isolated showers or thunderstorm from this latest round of monsoonal moisture remains to be seen.

Higher elevations in the Las Vegas area have the best chance at of Sunday morning.

The rest of the week we’ll see temperatures trending downward to a near seasonal high of 106 degrees.

Air quality for Sunday is moderate because of ozone and dust.

The UV index is 10 or very high.

