Forecast Outlook-7/10/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Brace yourselves for the hottest temperatures of the year the next few days.

The forecast high Sunday was 109 degrees which believe it or not is cool compared to last July 10th.

We established a new record high for July 10th last year when we hit 117 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday won’t be close to that number but it will be hot...projected at around 111 degrees.

High pressure over the four corners is amplifying allowing for the temperatures to build the next few days.

That ridge will also help to bring the monsoon back into our area the second half of the week.

The challenge for potential rain for southern Nevada the second half of the week will be the dry conditions in the lower levels of the atmosphere.

Chances are we’ll see more virga than rain, but if the monsoon gets reinforced by some moisture drifting north for the Sea of Cortez we could experience some rain.

Right now we have a slight chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Air quality Monday will be moderate with both ozone and dust having an impact on conditions.

The UV index is 10 or very high.

