Las Vegas police search for suspect in deadly shooting outside of recording studio

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting outside a recording studio that left one man dead and another critically injured.

Police responded to a call for a shooting around 11:15 p.m. Thursday near Sahara and Rancho. Police found two men with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the incident began with the victims and the suspect involved in an argument inside the recording studio. Police say they were asked to leave, and that’s when the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victims. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

