Las Vegas fire hydrant leak stopped, repairs in the works after concerned resident contacts FOX5

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man, who didn’t want to be identified, says he made numerous phone calls, with no results, when he noticed a leaking fire hydrant outside the International Villas Apartments on Koval Lane across from Top Golf.

“I noticed it by June the 22nd,” he said.

He says the hydrant has been leaking ever since. He has not only been concerned about water waste, but a fire breaking out.

“What happen if this fire hydrant doesn’t work in case of a fire in this property? So, it’s going to get really bad,” he said.

After contacting FOX5, we made numerous calls and sent several emails to the city and county, as well as city and county fire departments, along with the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

The city of Las Vegas said the area is part of unincorporated Clark County, while Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said it also is not responsible for maintenance of hydrants in that area. The Las Vegas Valley Water District told FOX5 it is responsible to maintain that kind of infrastructure in the city and county. Water district officials say crews checked out the area on June 28 after a call. They say it’s possible that call came from the fire department. However, a crew didn’t find a leaking hydrant. But officials say they were able to locate the leaking hydrant on Friday, after FOX5 gave specific information on its location. A short time later a crew had stopped the leak. They say the hydrant should be repaired in a day or two. Officials say they don’t believe there is a fire hazard in the meantime because there’s another hydrant very close by.

The person who contacted FOX5 says he is very thankful for the quick response and watched as the crew stopped the leak.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.