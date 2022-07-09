Former President Trump praises Lombardo, Laxalt at campaign event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former President Donald Trump made a visit to Las Vegas Friday evening to campaign for the Nevada republican Governor and U.S. Senate nominees.

Treasure Island was the host site for the event.

Trump received a standing ovation from the crowd when he was announced. The crowd of a few hundred in the Treasure Island ballroom all stood for minutes at the start of his 47-minute speech.

Trump began his speech by giving condolences to the family of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated Friday.

“A devastating loss for the entire world,” Trump said.

Then Trump introduced the candidates running for office, including Republican nominee for Governor Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Trump’s 2020 co-campaign chair Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Adam Laxalt.

“This man is going to be a great governor,” Trump said of Lombardo. “He’s tough as hell.”

Trump’s speech included many of his talking points surrounding law and order and the border.

“Now there’s an open cesspool of criminals coming into our country,” Trump said.

Prior to Trump’s speech, Lombardo and Laxalt spoke in a panel discussion moderated by the president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association.

Trump administration Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan also joined the panel.

The focus of the discussion was public safety and law enforcement.

“I’ve been in the business for 34 years, and the only thing that changes behavior is the answer for the crimes you’ve committed,” Lombardo said.

Both candidates touted the need to be tougher on crime, and believe the job is not getting done with Democrat leaders in the state.

“Stand with our community, our police officers, Las Vegas and the great state of Nevada,” Laxalt said. “That’s why we attempt to flip this seat in November.”

During Trump’s speech, one person was escorted out by security after yelling from the crowd.

The room of several hundred handpicked supporters in the Treasure Island ballroom included prominent republic politicians in the state, including republican chair Michael McDonald. Trump praised others in the crowd running for state offices like Las Vegas city council members Michelle Fiore and Stavros Anthony.

“We love your state and please go out and vote for these people,” Trump said.

Trump said, “we need to elect a Republican in 2024″ in his speech. He has not announced if he’ll run for president again.

Governor Sisolak released this statement on the former president’s visit:

“During my first term, I fought back against the Trump administration to support our families, expand voting rights, make health care more affordable and accessible, protect reproductive freedom, and safeguard Nevada’s natural resources. To put it simply: I’ll never stop fighting for the people of Nevada - no matter their political party.”

