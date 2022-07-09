Forecast Outlook-7/9/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -High pressure over the four corners will help push daytime temperatures up for the weekend and into next week.

Saturday, we will still experience windy conditions, along with dry conditions and warm temperatures this will create an elevated fire risk but we do fall short of a red flag warning.

Those winds will die down by Sunday.

The ridge will push our high temperatures to 110 to 111 degrees to start the week which will create an elevated heat risk.

That high pressure could help pull some monsoon moisture back into our area for the second half of the week.

Right now we have just a slight chance of showers Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Air quality is moderate for Saturday due to ozone.

The UV index is 11 or extreme.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.