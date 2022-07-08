Visitor hits slot jackpot worth over $1M at Laughlin casino
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:50 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor at a Laughlin casino had quite the midweek payday when they hit a massive slot jackpot worth over $1 million on Wednesday.
According to the property, the guest became an instant millionaire after hitting the jackpot for $1,035,235 at the Aquarius Casino Resort.
The casino says the guest was playing on a penny Buffalo Diamond machine when they hit the jackpot.
No additional information was provided.
