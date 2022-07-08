Advertisement

Las Vegas shelter waives adoption fees for all animals through July 10

Emily Jackson with Companion Animal Alliance says 8,000 to 9,000 dogs are abandoned at the shelter every year. Jackson says, “Old dogs can learn new tricks,” so they encourage people to adopt an animal for emotional support training.(WAFB)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:38 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation has announced that it is waiving adoption fees this weekend as part of the “Full House” adoption event.

According to a news release, in the first five days of July, the shelter took in 297 stray animals. As a result, to help free up space and resources for new animals coming into the shelter, the Animal Foundation says it is waiving adoption fees for all pets from Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10.

A $10 license fee may apply, according to the release.

The shelter is especially urging guests to consider adopting a large dog as those pets are most in need. The Animal Foundation says small dogs, puppies, and kittens only spend an average of 1.4 days in the shelter, while large dogs can spend weeks or months waiting to be adopted.

Adoptions take place on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-in traffic, beginning at 11 a.m. each day. However, the shelter advises that people often line up before 11 a.m., especially during fee-waived adoption events.

Adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines.

To view all adoptable pets, visit animalfoundation.com.

