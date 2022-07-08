Las Vegas police say fight at recording studio leads to fatal shooting Thursday night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after officers say a fight at a recording studio led to a fatal shooting Thursday night.

According to police, at about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, officers received a call of a male shot at a business complex in the 2300 block of Paseo Del Prado.

Arriving officers located two males, both suffering from gunshot wounds, on the ground outside near the parking lot. A 23-year-old man was pronounced deceased on scene while a second male, a 24-year-old, was transported to UMC in critical condition.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that a group of people were in a recording studio at the location when an argument started and then began to escalate. The males in the argument were told to leave and then carried their argument outside, police said. This led to shots being fired and two victims being hit.

Police stated that a suspect in the incident has not been taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Las Vegas police. You can email homicide@lvmpd.com or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

