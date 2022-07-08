Las Vegas police looking for man who sprayed graffiti on church

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking the public for help identifying a man who spray painted a religious building.

LVMPD responded to a church located in the 1300 block of East Pebble Road on June 25. Upon arrival, officers noticed large graffiti on the building with “negative verbiage against the religious group.

Police describe the suspect as a white male adult, around 30-40 years old, last seen wearing a black hat, black shirt and dark pants. The suspect can be seen in this video posted by LVMPD. The video was taken on June 24 around 9:29 p.m.

Anyone with any information about this person is asked to contact detectives assigned to this case by calling 702-828-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

