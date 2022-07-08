Advertisement

Henderson police crack down on “Move Over” law violators(Eric Frazier / FOX5)
By Lorraine Tosiek
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:57 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department (HPD) is cracking down on drivers violating the state’s “Move Over” law.

A dozen officers held an enforcement event at St. Rose Parkway Thursday afternoon. Some officers pulled drivers over for speed, while others looked for drivers who did not move over while passing those traffic stops.

Under the law, drivers are supposed to move over one lane, if possible, when passing a vehicle stopped on the side of the road. That includes not just emergency and NDOT service vehicles, but any stalled vehicles.

“If you’ve ever been stuck on the side of the road, having to change a tire, having those cars whizzing by you, it’s a frightening experience,” says HPD Traffic Sgt. Roger Matuszak. “Just giving yourself a little more time to react and creating a cushion of space makes it safer for everybody. These are preventable accidents and preventable possible fatalities.”

HPD says that if you can’t move over safely, you should at least slow down while passing any vehicle pulled over on the side of the road. Violations of the “Move Over” law can result in a misdemeanor and a fine.

