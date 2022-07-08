Advertisement

Driver dead in crash near Summerlin Parkway

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:26 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A driver has died, and another was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Summerlin Thursday afternoon.

Police say around 1:15 p.m., a Hyundai ran a stop sign at the intersection of Crestdale Lane and Trailwood Drive, near Summerlin Parkway. The Hyundai hit a Mercedes that was making a left turn. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, where the driver of the Hyundai died. Police did not share the condition of the other driver.

The crash remains under investigation. Police did not share if speed or impairment were possible factors in the crash.

