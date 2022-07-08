Growing Henderson community sees a change of plans

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents of a Henderson community once thought a new casino and plenty of stores were coming, but now plans have pivoted to homes and the master developer is explaining why.

Some neighbors in the Cadence community of Henderson received a public hearing notice that plans are changing in the Cadence Development Agreement. The planning commission meeting is scheduled for July 14.

The Cadence HOA emailed notices to residents that the master developer, The LandWell Company, will host two virtual town hall meetings. The land up for changes involves the area off Boulder Highway, in between Warm Springs and Water Street.

President of LandWell Co, Lee Farris, said the goal of the town hall meetings is to let residents know what has happened, how they got here, and why they made the decision they did.

Farris explained back in 2006, LandWell Co worked with the city of Henderson to include a gaming site in the master plan, plus the amenities that come with it.

The location they decided on was next to Jokers Wild Casino. Due to spacing requirements under state law, they had to agree that if they opened a new casino, Jokers Wild would have to close

They can’t be open at the same time.

“So we talked to the folks that owned it, and they agreed they wanted to come and build that casino so they helped us prepare the initial package for the agreement, helped us come up with the amenities list and agreed that when they built a new one they would shut down Jokers Wild,” Farris said.

The agreement did not last.

“When the pandemic hit, obviously a lot of casinos shut down including one that they still own that’s along Boulder Highway so their plans have now changed where instead of building a brand new facility, they want to redo the Jokers Wild site on the property that they currently own,” Farris said,

That change of plans left a hole for the developer to fill. They had to re-evaluate what they could do in that area.

“We had to kind of go through and look at– could we find another anchor tenant that could support an urban development like this and we looked through a couple of various options – we worked with the city of Henderson, economic development folks but ultimately there really isn’t another anchor that exists,” Farris said.

So the plans now are to replace the ‘urban core land use’ with residential properties.

On Thursday Farris led the first of two virtual town hall meetings via Zoom.

The new plans include a 280 unit apartment complex, single family houses and a student housing complex.

Farris wants residents to understand they’re not adding more housing, they’re actually reducing the amount of planned units down by 1,000.

He also addressed the concern that they’re taking retail space away. Right now they have more space for retail than demand.

“So we’ll have 400,000 square feet of retail space available, but we probably got requests at this point for maybe 120,000 square feet of retail,” Farris said.

A Cadence resident who did not want to disclose her name moved into the community in 2018 and said talks of a casino was one of the major reasons why they chose that area.

“I think the casino and the retail is the biggest cause I think a lot of people thought it would be more like Green Valley or Inspirada because we were hoping for kind of a high-end community which we don’t have unless you go to Lake Las Vegas,” the resident said.

She wishes the town hall meetings would be in-person and encourage neighbors to attend the July 14th meeting.

“I think if they would’ve have done it in person and people could’ve talked to them and said this is what I’m feeling can you answer that to me and let me answer you back but you didn’t got to write a question and he answered it and that’s the end of it,” the resident said.

The next town hall meeting is scheduled for Tuesday. The city’s public hearing is scheduled for next Thursday, July 14th.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.