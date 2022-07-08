Advertisement

$5K reward offered to identify suspect accused of shooting, killing horses at Red Rock

LVMPD looking for suspect that shot and killed horses at Red Rock Canyon.
LVMPD looking for suspect that shot and killed horses at Red Rock Canyon.(LVMPD)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:47 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - PETA on Friday announced it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to help identify the person who Las Vegas police says has shot and killed four horses at Red Rock Canyon.

According to Las Vegas police, the shootings occurred in Red Rock Canyon in January, March, June and July of this year. Authorities say the most recent incident took place on July 4.

Police say that the horses were shot and killed at close range during the night at Cowboy Trail Rides, located off state Route 159.

Surveillance video shared by Las Vegas police shows the suspect wearing a ski mask, gloves and ear protection during the shootings.

“Red Rock’s gentle horses are in danger, and they need the public’s help,” says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA urges anyone with information to come forward so this killer can be held accountable and stopped from shooting more animals.”

Anyone with information should contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3364 or animalcruelty@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A guest hit a jackpot worth over $1 million at a Laughlin casino on Wednesday.
Visitor hits slot jackpot worth over $1M at Laughlin casino
Henderson police crack down on 'Move Over' law violators
Jokers Wild Casino in Henderson
Growing Henderson community sees a change of plans
Las Vegas police say 1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at recording studio
Las Vegas police say 1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at recording studio