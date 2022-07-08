$5K reward offered to identify suspect accused of shooting, killing horses at Red Rock

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - PETA on Friday announced it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to help identify the person who Las Vegas police says has shot and killed four horses at Red Rock Canyon.

According to Las Vegas police, the shootings occurred in Red Rock Canyon in January, March, June and July of this year. Authorities say the most recent incident took place on July 4.

Police say that the horses were shot and killed at close range during the night at Cowboy Trail Rides, located off state Route 159.

Surveillance video shared by Las Vegas police shows the suspect wearing a ski mask, gloves and ear protection during the shootings.

“Red Rock’s gentle horses are in danger, and they need the public’s help,” says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA urges anyone with information to come forward so this killer can be held accountable and stopped from shooting more animals.”

Anyone with information should contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3364 or animalcruelty@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

