Upstate district to require clear backpacks next school year

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:56 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - To increase safety, Laurens School District 55 announced students will be required to carry clear backpacks starting in August.

The district said backpacks must be fully clear. Students are still allowed to carry non-transparent lunchboxes, pencil bags and purses, but the maximum size is 6 inches by 9 inches.

Mesh backpacks and colored transparent backpacks are not allowed. Clear backpacks can have colored straps.

Students participating in extracurricular activities can carry non-transparent bags to store items like band or athletic equipment, but they must be placed in lockers or designated areas when entering schools.

All backpacks at Laurens District 55 schools are subject to search.

Read more from the district about the new policy:

