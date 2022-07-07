Tickets for ‘Hamilton’ at Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas on sale July 14

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Smith Center on Thursday announced that single tickets for “Hamilton” will go on sale to the public next week.

According to a news release, single tickets for “Hamilton” will be available for the public to purchase starting on Thursday, July 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased for performances running from Oct. 18 through Nov. 6, 2022.

The venue says tickets can be purchased at TheSmithCenter.com or by calling 702-749-2000.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement, according to the Smith Center. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $59 to $159 with a select number of premium seats available from $249 for all performances.

With details to be announced closer to the engagement, the Smith Center says there will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances.

For more information, visit TheSmithCenter.com.

