Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan, becoming first Black woman to serve as president of NFL team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday announced the hiring of Sandra Douglass Morgan as the team’s new president.
In her hiring, the team will make league history, as Morgan will become the first Black woman to serve as president of an NFL team.
Morgan previously served as Chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, which she had been appointed by Governor Steve Sisolak.
