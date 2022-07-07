Advertisement

Las Vegas police looking for suspect who shot and killed four horses at Red Rock Canyon

Police looking for suspect that shot and killed four horses at Red Rock Canyon.
Police looking for suspect that shot and killed four horses at Red Rock Canyon.(LVMPD)
By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:20 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say shot and killed four horses.

The shootings happened in Red Rock Canyon in January, March, June, and July of this year.

Detectives say the four horses were shot and killed at close range during the night hours.

If you have any information that can help police, call 911 or you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nevada’s pro-choice, pro-life nonprofits see spike in volunteer interest, donations
Nevada’s pro-choice, pro-life nonprofits see spike in volunteer interest, donations
Louisville Financial Advisor Mark Lamkin of Lamkin Wealth Management said retirees and job...
Clark County Libraries to offer free financial health workshops
Generic police lights
CSN gives ‘all clear’ following threat at its North Las Vegas campus Wednesday afternoon
Las Vegas airport introduces newest member of its K9 unit
Las Vegas airport introduces newest member of its K9 unit