Las Vegas police looking for suspect who shot and killed four horses at Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say shot and killed four horses.

The shootings happened in Red Rock Canyon in January, March, June, and July of this year.

HORSE SHOOTING SUSPECT SOUGHT

We need your help to identify the subject in this surveillance video.

Shootings took place in Jan, March, June, and July 2022 under the cover of darkness.

Four horses were shot and killed at close range

Call us with info: 702-828-3364 pic.twitter.com/QYC6qa7zWs — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 6, 2022

Detectives say the four horses were shot and killed at close range during the night hours.

If you have any information that can help police, call 911 or you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

